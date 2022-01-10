NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman reported missing on Monday after not being seen since last week has been found.
Alla Rinehart, 80, was found in Nashville on Monday evening after a Silver Alert was issued. Metro Police said she was safe and unharmed and will be reunited with her family.
Thanks to televised reports and alert citizens, Alla Rinehart has been located in Nashville safe & unharmed. She is being reunited with her family. https://t.co/3hcJP3lkiB— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 11, 2022
Rinehart had been last seen on Wednesday and was reported missing on Monday. She was last seen when she left her granddaughter's Antioch home.
