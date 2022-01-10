Alla Rinehart

Alla Rinehart was reported missing on Monday. She was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

 Metro Nashville Police Department

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman reported missing on Monday after not being seen since last week has been found.

Alla Rinehart, 80, was found in Nashville on Monday evening after a Silver Alert was issued. Metro Police said she was safe and unharmed and will be reunited with her family.

Rinehart had been last seen on Wednesday and was reported missing on Monday. She was last seen when she left her granddaughter's Antioch home.

 

