NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - When one Nashville woman heard she had breast cancer she wanted it removed as soon as possible. But a virus stopped her in her tracks.
Inside a Lipscomb University improv class, Beki Baker teaches students how to plan for life’s unplanned moments.
“Taking risks, learning things quickly, playing well with others, quick problem solving,” said Baker.
Last fall, she had her own unplanned moment at age 38 when she found a lump on her breast.
“I felt perfectly healthy,” said Baker. “Had no signs or symptoms or anything. It was really scary because I am also a mother of three young children.”
Baker said she never had a mammogram, but she said she had a nagging feeling she needed to get the lump checked out.
After a biopsy and ultrasound, she was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer and scheduled to have surgery.
“Everything had been prepped, everything was ready,” said Baker.
All she had left was to test negative for COVID-19 72 hours before the procedure or they would have to cancel.
“Unfortunately, I got the phone call from my surgical oncologist that I was positive,” said Baker.
Dr. Lisa Bellin was Baker’s surgeon at Ascension Saint Thomas. Although Baker had no COVID-19 symptoms, she decided to postpone the surgery 10 days.
“I told her about it, and she was surprised of course,” said Bellin. “We make it happen, but it’s not easy at all.”
Like Baker teaches her students, life is unscripted. After months of let-downs, she is now cancer free.
“It was definitely an exercise of letting go of control and recognizing my own limitations and my own humanity and having to sort of learn how to move through that,” said Baker.
Baker said breast cancer does not run in her family. She continues to go to Ascension Saint Thomas for monthly check-ups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.