NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is speaking out after she said a man took pictures of her while she was undressing at H&M inside Opry Mills Mall on Tuesday night.

Alondra Alcala said she was headed to the dressing room when a man pointed to a free room.

She thought he worked there, but turned out it was 55-year-old Steven Murdock.

Alcala noticed a cell phone angled above her while she was undressed.

She said she quickly got dressed went the dressing room next door to find out who was taking pictures of her.

“He opened the curtain and I confronted him. I kind of cornered him into the dressing room so he had no way out. I kind of slapped the phone out of his hands and I was able to have it," said Alcala.

After Alcala got the phone, she said Murdock’s wife showed up and tried to talk her out of calling the cops by attempting to pay her off.

"They both offered us multiple times if we could please you know, make a deal with them without involving law enforcement."

Metro Police arrested and charged Murdock with unlawful photography.

He is free after posting a $1,000 bond.

News4 reached out to H&M to ask if the company is doing anything to prevent something like this from happening again and if Murdock is facing any repercussions for his alleged actions.

The company provided a statement to News4 that reads:

"The safety and well-being of our customers is our first priority. We are cooperating with the local authorities as this remains an ongoing investigation."

Alcala said she wants this to serve as a reminder to all people to stay aware no matter where they are.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Reporter

Alexandria Adams joined the News4 team as a reporter in October 2017.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.