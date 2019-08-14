NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is speaking out after she said a man took pictures of her while she was undressing at H&M inside Opry Mills Mall on Tuesday night.

Alondra Alcala said she was headed to the dressing room when a man pointed to a free room.

Police: Man arrested for taking pictures of woman in dressing room A man is facing charges after a woman caught him taking pictures of her on his cell phone in a store dressing room.

She thought he worked there, but turned out it was 55-year-old Steven Murdock.

Alcala noticed a cell phone angled above her while she was undressed.

She said she quickly got dressed went the dressing room next door to find out who was taking pictures of her.

“He opened the curtain and I confronted him. I kind of cornered him into the dressing room so he had no way out. I kind of slapped the phone out of his hands and I was able to have it," said Alcala.

After Alcala got the phone, she said Murdock’s wife showed up and tried to talk her out of calling the cops by attempting to pay her off.

"They both offered us multiple times if we could please you know, make a deal with them without involving law enforcement."

Metro Police arrested and charged Murdock with unlawful photography.

He is free after posting a $1,000 bond.

News4 reached out to H&M to ask if the company is doing anything to prevent something like this from happening again and if Murdock is facing any repercussions for his alleged actions.

The company provided a statement to News4 that reads:

"The safety and well-being of our customers is our first priority. We are cooperating with the local authorities as this remains an ongoing investigation."

Alcala said she wants this to serve as a reminder to all people to stay aware no matter where they are.