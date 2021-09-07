CHIPLEY, FL (WSMV) - A Nashville woman has been arrested in Florida on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday in a news release.
Charlotte Briann Rollins, 33, of Nashville. is accused of shooting another woman after a fight on State Road 79.
The Washington County Communications Center was called around 4 p.m. on Sunday after witnesses saw a man walking south on State Road 79 acting erratically. As deputies were en route, they saw a female signaling for help with a visible gunshot wound to the arm. The victim identified Rollins as the assailant.
Deputies discovered four people were traveling to Panama City, FL, to check on Rollins’ grandfather, who is under hospice care. During the trip to Florida an argument happened between Rollins and the female passenger, which led to a fight on the side of the highway. The trip resumed and found them entered into Washington County on State Road 79 where another fight occurred which ended when Rollins allegedly shot the woman in the arm.
The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was later released from the hospital.
Rollins was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Additional charges are pending.
