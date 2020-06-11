NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville will remain in Phase Two on the Roadmap for Reopening Nashville, Mayor John Cooper announced on Thursday morning.
Cooper said most of the metrics were satisfactory, but the 14-day trend remains elevated.
"As of today, the majority of our public health metrics are satisfactory. But our 14-day new case average remains slightly elevated, prompting us to stay in Phase Two of our Roadmap for Reopening Nashville," Cooper said.
Nashville 14-day new case trend
Source: Metro Public Health Department
On Thursday, Metro Public Health Department announced there was 56 new cases in the past 24 hours, raising Davidson County's total COVID-19 cases to 6,627. However, seven days in June have seen over 100 new cases reported and the current 14-day trend is 106 new cases, up from 90 two weeks ago.
Cooper said the level of cases in southeast Nashville remains an issue for the county.
"The level of cases in southeast Nashville warrants further attention, and I have instructed the Metro Public Health Department con concentrate its efforts there. We will continue with Phase Two while carefully observing our public health data every day," said Cooper.
