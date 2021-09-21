NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp has cut membership ties with three party bus companies as the tourism body is working on regulations involving party buses in Nashville.
For the three companies, the deactivated membership means it is not a part of the voluntary membership program which has rewards like being included on the CVC website for tourists to see and book when they visit Music City.
The Nashville Tractor, Upstage Party Bus and Honky Tonk Party Express are the companies now without a NCVC membership. Two of the businesses said the decision won’t make much of an impact on its bottom line.
“It was a way to give back and to work with the city of Nashville and the growth of Nashville, which all of us love,” said Michael Winters, owner of Nashville Tractor and President of Nashville Transportainment Association. “To get booted was more of a slap in the face than a financial hurt.”
“I really don’t see this being a really big impact if we’re off their website,” said Patrick Kludac, the co-owner of Upstage Party Bus.
The Upstage Party Bus has been operational for two years. The owner said last year it had membership with NCVC.
“Last year it really didn’t do much, to be quite honest,” said Kludac. “We just wanted some exposure, a newer company and we were looking for something to advertise our name on. That fit the bill. Nothing better than being on the Visit Music City website. Low and behold, we didn’t really get much out of it and we weren’t going to renew our membership.”
The Nashville Tractor has been operational since 2015 and has been a NCVC member since then.
In a statement to News4, Butch Spyridon, president and CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, said all three party buses were informed of the membership deactivation on Sept. 8 either by refunding the annual membership dues that had been paid or not renewing its annual membership, if it was up for renewal.
The price of membership levels for these companies was at $595 and $1,950 and "depend on levels of benefits," according to Spyridon, who said the NCVC "hope to work with these companies again in the future."
“Two years ago, when we came out, we wanted regulation. We basically agree that there’s got to be a set route. We agree that there’s got to be permits in place. We are all up for pay to play essentially,” said Kludac.
“One individual fell off a bus recently which was caused by his own actions. Luckily, he is fine,” said Winters. “All of a sudden we are the most unsafe thing in Nashville, and that’s one incident in 10 years.”
At Tuesday’s Metro Council meeting, councilmembers will consider an ordinance on first reading that would give the city the ability to regulate party buses. The ordinance, which must be passed three times, was introduced by Council Member Freddie O’Connell.
“Everybody is kind of looking at this and saying, ‘Look, this has gotten out of control.’ This is worse than just a nuisance. It’s everything from a safety issue to really a true quality of life issue,” said O’Connell. “I think the conclusion is we can press forward with something that basically looks to bring these vehicles into our regulatory landscape. Tonight, we’ve got more than half of the body co-sponsoring it. I feel you’re getting a clear sense like this is not just a handful of my colleagues, this is really city wide. People are looking at this saying yes it is time.”
Nashville Tractor and Upstage Party Bus said its businesses are safe and follow the rules.
“I challenge everybody that is part of these bills, please come on my bus. I want to prove that it is safe. I want to prove that it is a fun experience,” said Kludac. “We have five cameras on board, we have ABC bartenders, we’ve got CDL drivers. Everything we are doing, everything by the book. We also have waivers that every single passenger must go ahead and sign. Each wavier has everything you can possibly imagine that keeps your extraordinarily safe.”
“We’re working very hard to build a regulation that makes us safer than we already are,” said Winters.
Both party bus companies said there are still party bus companies with memberships in the NCVC.
“We made inactive the membership of all open-air party buses that were CVC members. Enclosed buses that offer shows or tours remain CVC members, and we have not seen issues of safety, noise and over-consumption with them,” the NCVC said in a statement.
