NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Vice Mayor Jim Shulman will meet with Metro Councilmembers whose districts were impacted by last week’s tornado and severe weather damage.
Shulman will meet with the Council members on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Council chambers to facilitate a discussion to determine each districts’ specific short-term and long-term service and support needs. He has encouraged councilmembers to communicate with local and neighborhood groups, religious organizations and non-profits in order to determine and discuss district needs. Representatives from the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee have been invited to attend.
(0) comments
