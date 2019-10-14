NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you live or work in Nashville, keep your ears open for tornado sirens at noon on Tuesday.
For 60 seconds, the Metro Office of Emergency Management will be testing Nashville’s tornado siren warning system.
The testing is part of a $2 million upgrade being made to the county’s warning system as well as expanding service to more rural areas.
The new system will ensure alerts are immediate. The sirens will activate seconds after a warning has been issued by the National Weather Service.
The project is expected to be complete by 2020. Until then, there may be a lot of testing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.