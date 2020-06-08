NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville will stay in Phase Two of its reopening plan after an uptick in reported COVID-19 cases.
Over the weekend Vice Mayor Jim Shulman spoke with Dr. Alex Jahangir of the Metro Health coronavirus task force about what city health officials look for when determining Nashville's reopening schedule.
Jahangir said the city has not decided if it can reopen more businesses because they are working to see if recent COVID-19 case increases were caused by Memorial Day weekend.
"Given Memorial Day weekend, given the increase in trend, we wanted to pump the brakes," Jahangir said. "We wanted to slow down and make sure the numbers in the next few days stay at a reasonable, manageable number."
Nashville hits Day 14 of Phase Two today. It is still undetermined when the city will enter Phase Three.
