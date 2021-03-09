NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashvillians are breathing a sign of relief as two important fire halls in the city will soon be reopened. Many doubted it would ever happen.
The reopening of the fire stations provides a sense of safety.
When Fire Station 2 downtown was operational, firefighters went on 800 fire calls a month and another 500 ambulance calls.
In December 2019, the city suddenly shut down Station 2. Community members and firefighters alike were concerned.
“The station covers an area that is probably one of the fastest growing areas in the city,” said
The location has proved to be important. Had it be open at the time, it would have been the closest firehall to the Christmas Day bombing.
“So they would have been an integral part in that response,” said
Then there is Station 14. It’s on the Historic Registry.
The tornados last March ripped off the roof and caused significant damage.
Just days later in the Metro Council chambers, Councilman Brett Withers questioned whether the job would get done right.
“The community wants to make sure that’s done, and quite frankly, is ready and available to privately fundraise and get out there with hammers and nails and do it themselves, and might do that if we don’t have frequent status updates,” said Withers.
On Tuesday, Station 14 is being reconstructed. The city also just approved funding to rebuild Station 2.
Officials are adamant once they reopen, they will save lives.
“I do believe that returning these firefighters and these EMTs to their homes will make a difference in their responses and save the community,” said
It could be a while before Station 2 is rebuilt. First, officials will need to design the new hall. It could take years before the construction is complete.
Firefighters hope to return to Station 14 by April.
