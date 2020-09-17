NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper said Nashville would move into Phase Three on the Roadmap for Reopening on Oct. 1.

Cooper made the announcement on Thursday at the city's weekly coronavirus briefing.

Phase Three means attendance is allowed at larger events, students can return to school in-person and restaurants can open at a larger capacity.

Mayor announces fans can return to Titans games beginning Oct. 4 Mayor John Cooper announced that the Tennessee Titans can have 10% capacity at its Oct. 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Davidson County is seeing improvements. It has gone from No. 1 worst in the state to 82nd in the daily case count," said Cooper. "We must proceed with caution and must apply the lessons we've learned this year."

The mayor also said beginning Friday all bars and limited service restaurants can operate at 50% capacity with social distancing with a maximum of 50 patrons per floor and 50 patrons in an outside dining areas. Restaurants can also remain open until 11 p.m.

Metro Public Health announced on Thursday there were 130 new COVID-19 cases and one death in Davidson County in the past 24 hours. There are also 1,177 active cases.

Nashville's new cases of daily cases per 100,000 residents is now 15.6, down from a level in the 60s in July.

"The hospitals are doing well. The local medical community largely agrees with the plans to move forward," said Dr. Alex Jahangir, chair of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force.