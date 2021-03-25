NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville will move to the next phase of reopening on Friday, health officials announced during a weekly update on Thursday.
Beginning Friday, bars and restaurants will be able to remain open until 2 a.m. and 175 people will be allowed on each floor, with a maximum of 2,000 customers.
For special events such as weddings, up to 175 can attend these events.
Up to 10 people can attend indoor parties in Davidson County.
Outdoor venues, like amphitheaters and stadiums, can have 33% of seating capacity.
Nail salons and similar businesses can operate at 100% capacity but must wear masks and practice social distancing.
Health officials said as more people get vaccinated, they will be able to reopen Nashville more.
