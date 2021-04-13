NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville teacher has passed away from his injuries following a motorcycle crash that occurred on Friday afternoon.
Lt. Col. Joe Sharbel was critically injured while riding his motorcycle when he drove into the passenger side of a Ford Escape that was turning into a Kroger parking lot. Sharbel was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center while the driver of the Ford Focus reported minor injuries.
Sharbel was a history teacher and head rifle instructor at Montgomery Bell Academy. The school announced they had learned of Sharbel's passing on Tuesday morning and are stunned but the loss.
The school added that "Joe was a dedicated father and husband, a loyal friend and passionate veteran of the Marine Corps, a kind, loving, and compassionate individual. He loved his roles at MBA and the students he knew, taught, and coached. He wanted to make our community and this world a better place."
Montgomery Bell Academy said they will "...miss Joe and his dedication to teaching and the MBA community. He was an individual of strong faith and conviction."
Sharbel is survived by his wife, Susan, and his sons Ian and Jason.
