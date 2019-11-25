NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville State Community College students were busy on Monday at Room in the Inn.
Nashville State culinary students began preparing the annual Thanksgiving feast that residents at Room in the Inn will enjoy on Thursday.
All of the turkeys were donated and, for the first time, students also made the side dishes for the big meal.
Organizers said this allows staff to enjoy Thanksgiving with residents.
"Our meal program serves three meals a day to our residents and those in our transitional program. So for them to prep this meal, cook this meal, it's a huge blessing because that essentially our kitchen staff are there and can enjoy the day with our residents," said Melanie Barrett, Community Development Director, Room in the Inn.
Room in the Inn will only have to make tea and lemonade for its meals because of the dedicated, hard work provided by the college students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.