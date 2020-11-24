NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Students at Nashville State Community College are putting their culinary skills to the test.
Over 100 students spent the day giving back to the community by cooking 20 turkeys, 13 pans of stuffing, 30 pounds of cranberry sauce, and that’s not the half of it.
The students made enough to feed 350 people at Room in the Inn’s annual Thanksgiving feast.
Culinary professor Marylou Tate said it’s all part of being a true chef.
“We feed people, whether they’re paying customers or they could be those less fortunate,” said Tate. “Everybody needs to be fed, and that’s what we do.”
Tate said this project gives her students a different perspective on what being a chef means.
She said the sense of accomplishment in feeding people in need can be much greater than working at a high-end restaurant.
