NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville State Community College plans to open its Madison campus in 2021, enrolling 500-600 students at the Gallatin Pike location.
After a change in community college service areas, Volunteer State Community College no longer had a campus in northern Davidson County and Nashville State saw a need to expand into the area.
One of the biggest advantages of the new campus will be being able to serve a community more conveniently.
Nashville State President Shanna Jackson said there are a ton of potential students in Madison who will be able to go to school easier. Those students won’t have to fight traffic to attend the main campus in west Nashville.
“That particular area would have to travel to the Gallatin or White Bridge Road campus, and with transportation the way it is, it’s very inconvenient,” said Jackson. “Madison is growing. They’re doing a lot of great things.”
As the area continues to grow, school leaders said its important to them to keep their students in Nashville.
“Most of our students live in the area and want to stay in the area,” said Jackson. “We want to make sure we’re providing relevant programs. We have all these wonderful companies moving into our area, but we want our own Nashvillians to get those good paying jobs.”
Students won’t have to wait until 2021 to enroll in campuses in the area.
Nashville State has partnered with Hunters Lane High School to offer some courses, including English Composition, ESOL Grammar, Writing Support and Introduction to Business, this fall.
For information on classes available at Hunters Lane, click here.
