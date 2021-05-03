Rain didn't stop some kids from getting out and having fun on Sunday at a baseball clinic held by the Nashville Stars.

 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Rain didn’t stop kids from getting out and having fun on Sunday.

The Nashville Stars held a baseball clinic at McCabe Park on Sunday.

The kids got to play a little sandlot baseball.

Organizers said it’s a way to keep the game alive and well in Nashville.

“This is actually something we tried to do last year and then, unfortunately, we got shut down by COVID,” said Trey Stuart. “We lost a season so this is something that was very important to us to get accomplished this year.”

The Nashville Stars are trying to bring Major League Baseball to Nashville.

There are more events planned for later this spring and summer.

Organizers said the clinic would not be possible without help from Music City Baseball.

 
 

