NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After more than 30 years, it's hard to say goodbye to an old friend.
That's exactly what Nashville will have to do with the closing of Hog Heaven on Wednesday.
An aroma wafted Centennial Park Tuesday afternoon like always. It was strong enough, you could practically follow it to the hickory smoked pulled pork at Hog Heaven.
"This is like a Nashville tradition," said customer Andrea Sanford.
"Regular pork sandwich! Turkey sandwich with a small mac n' cheese!" an employee called out a window to a group of waiting customers.
Katy Garner took down orders. She and her husband have run Hog Heaven for more than 30 years.
"When we bought Hog Heaven, I was pregnant," she said. "I actually had two babies at one time. They're not twins, though!"
"There's nothing that's not good here," said customer Jackson Moody as friend Rondriquez White took a bite of pulled chicken.
"That's so good," he smiled.
Loved by so many for so long, Hog Heaven's just hours from its last day.
Garner said with the rising costs and competition that comes with an “It City,” there's just not enough security to the 30-day leases of the location. While she'll keep selling the sauces, she said it's time to move on from Hog Heaven.
"My husband and I have been married 32 years," she said. "We've had Hog Heaven for 30. It's been our life."
Garner said it's hard saying goodbye. A line wrapped out the door and down the wall of the shack. Customers said they were ready to send off a Music City original the best way they could; with a bunch of orders of hickory smoked goodness smothered in sauce with huge spoon fulls of mac n' cheese.
"I'm gonna go straight into a food coma after this, and I have no problems about it," said White, popping open a small trey holding a cobbler.
"I live in Donelson, but I drove all the way here today just to get lunch and supper for one last time," said Sanford.
After 30 years of giving Centennial Park that aroma, Garner's proud to have built something people love.
"I always enjoyed coming here," a customer told Garner at the counter.
"We appreciate that," she answered.
The Hog Heaven sauces will remain available to purchase online.
