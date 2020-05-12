NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After strong storms took down hundreds of trees in Nashville a week ago, one songwriter wishes all that lumber could be put to better use.
Despite the valuable lumber, most of the trees that fell during the storm will end up in the chipper and some will be taken to the landfill.
Songwriter Wood Newton has his eye on a tree - a giant White Oak that fell near McCabe Park Community Center after straight line winds blew through about two weeks ago.
"I love old trees, make some furniture, do some saw milling myself when I'm not writing a song," Newton told News 4's Nancy Amons.
He measured the tree and estimated it to be around 200 years old.
"It took some powerful wind to do that," he said.
He pointed out sections of the tree that have a type of grain coveted by instrument makers.
"You can see the grain, it's wavy like that. That's a fiddleback grain," he said.
News 4 learned that even though there might be a lot of useable wood in the trees that came down, most of them are headed for the chipper.
At best, the fallen trees are ground up for walking trails. After the March tornado, the city contracted with an Alabama company and the chips went to a landfill.
Randall Lantz, who is the Superintendent of Horticulture for Metro Parks, said it bothers him, too.
"Sure, it does. But we have to be realistic about that. We just have to clean it up," Lantz said.
He said the city doesn't have a better option. Logging companies don't want the trees, since they come from residential areas rather than forests.
"There may be a horseshoe inside that tree, there may be a nail. Well, if a commercial logger puts those big saws in there, it will destroy their saws," Lantz said.
There's too much government red tape involved to just let anyone come get the trees, given the city's rules for disposing of surplus property and taking bids. Lantz said he does make exceptions sometimes,
"I will always try to work with somebody if we can," Lantz said.
Wood Newton's family tree includes a sawmill owner, farmers, and woodworkers. And he has a White Oak on his wish list.
"This could build one for every guitar player in town," Newton said
And by the way, his real name is Wood.
