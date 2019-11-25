NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A shooting survivor is making some big strides one year after she was shot at random while walking her dog in Inglewood.
Aug. 8, 2018, was the day everything changed for Maya Cluchey.
“It was like looking into the mouth of evil when they pulled up,” Cluchey said. “I went to turn around and the person shot me in the back. I just kind of landed forward on both of my hands and just tried to process it. Then I realized trying to get up that I was paralyzed.”
She spent the next two months at Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was told she may never walk again.
“I purchased a dry erase marker and then every morning I would write something encouraging on the mirror like, get up,” Cluchey said.
Determined to get better, Cluchey and her husband moved to New England, where she started working with Project Walk Boston.
“You have to get on with your life. You have to start you know doing things you did before,” Cluchey said.
She is doing just that, making huge strides, just a year after that horrifying night.
“I can walk in a walker with a special brace on my right leg,” Cluchey said. “I’m starting to move my legs, my feet are starting to move.”
Cluchey is also learning how to ski and eventually to drive again. She hopes to be walking with crutches in the new year.
“I’m starting to walk around my house and it’s really exciting because I just want to go, go, go,” Cluchey said.
Cluchey said she chooses not to think about the men who could have taken her life, but rather focuses on getting it back.
Within two weeks of Cluchey’s shooting, four others were shot in the greater Nashville area, and the crimes have been linked in to two men, but not Cluchey’s case. At last check police say Chluchey’s case is still open.
Cluchey has a GoFundMe to help with all of her medical expenses and therapy. If you’d like to donate click here.
