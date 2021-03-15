NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville’s growth hasn’t slowed down despite the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor John Cooper spoke at NTT DATA’s announcement of investing nearly $10 million and creating 350 new jobs.
The mayor said Nashville is the third most popular city for those who are relocating during the pandemic. Cooper also said the city is on track to have an unprecedented year for new construction.
“Nashville is halfway through a year that I believe will show $5 billion in construction permits used in this city,” Cooper said. “Only seven years ago we were at $1 billon. We are the engine that drives the state. I think we have more construction permits than the rest of the state combined.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.