NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville’s growth hasn’t slowed down despite the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor John Cooper spoke at NTT DATA’s announcement of investing nearly $10 million and creating 350 new jobs.

The mayor said Nashville is the third most popular city for those who are relocating during the pandemic. Cooper also said the city is on track to have an unprecedented year for new construction.

“Nashville is halfway through a year that I believe will show $5 billion in construction permits used in this city,” Cooper said. “Only seven years ago we were at $1 billon. We are the engine that drives the state. I think we have more construction permits than the rest of the state combined.”

 

