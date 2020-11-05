NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville is seeing more people hospitalized from COVID-19 this week.

Officials said 390 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday for the past 24 hours and there are 249 people hospitalized, down a bit from the peak hit on Monday of 252 COVID patients.

Officials still believe smaller gatherings among family and friends may be the reason it continues to spread, and they’re concerned about Thanksgiving later this month.

As of Thursday, there are 2,425 active cases in Davidson County. While the numbers are high, local health officials are encouraged that Nashville is ranked 48th out of 95 counties in the state when it comes to transmission rate.

They believe Nashville’s higher hospitalization numbers are coming from people who live outside Davidson County but are coming to the city for medical care.

“Masks work. Right now, masks are the most effective tool we have to fight this virus. This is fact. Period,” said Dr. Alex Jahangir, chair of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force.

Jahangir said every Midstate county that re-implemented a mask mandate saw a drop in the number of positive cases after it went into effect.

With the increase in cases, Mayor John Cooper is not advocating going back to an earlier phase and shutting the city down more.

The Metro Public Health Department has had its contact tracers working hard to figure out where the spread is coming from.

The reason is because where they think the cases are coming from.

The city said the cases aren’t coming from places like barber shop, nail salons and restaurants that have socially-distanced tables. The cases are coming from places like social gatherings.

“I’ve been asked many times if we need to go back. We don’t. We need to focus on being safer,” said Cooper. “Most transmission is happening in areas that aren’t easy to solve by regulation.”

The city is stressing that people can have gatherings safely.

Metro’s contact tracers have not traced any cases to events that had been permitted through the Metro Health Department. That’s the program where you apply for a permit then the department helps you follow safe guidelines, like wearing masks and limiting alcohol.