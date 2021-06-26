NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held outside Nissan Stadium prior to the Nashville SC match.
The clinic will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at The Opening Act fan activation area in Lot J.
Anyone who receives a vaccination will receive a coupon booklet with 11 different vouchers from local businesses, including ticket discounts for June and July Nashville SC matches, for a value of $100. The coupons are part of Mayor John Cooper’s Shots on Goal campaign.
Our shots won't just be on the pitch this weekend. Get your free COVID-19 vaccination this Saturday at @NashvilleHealth's matchday pop-up clinic from 4:30 to 7:30 at The Opening Act fan activation area in Lot J.Details: https://t.co/jNGS4tIlQJ pic.twitter.com/EuMUc0csKg— Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) June 24, 2021
Nashville SC hosts C.F. Montreal at 7:30 p.m. at Nissan Stadium.
Anyone age 12 and up is eligible to get the vaccine.
