NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville SC gave back to the community on Saturday.
The soccer team partnered with Napier Elementary and provided new recreational equipment for students. The improvements included a soccer field.
School families were invited to the school on Saturday to check out the new additions.
“One of the things we try to do is expose our children to everything, and so basketball and football are kind of common, so we thought soccer would be something we could expose them too and we found some really talented students,” said Dr. Watechia Lawless, Napier Elementary principal.
Nashville SC also provided the school with 300 backpacks full of supplies for the students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.