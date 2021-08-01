Nashville SC gave back to the community on Saturday.

The soccer team partnered with Napier Elementary and provided new recreational equipment for students. The improvements included a soccer field.

School families were invited to the school on Saturday to check out the new additions.

“One of the things we try to do is expose our children to everything, and so basketball and football are kind of common, so we thought soccer would be something we could expose them too and we found some really talented students,” said Dr. Watechia Lawless, Napier Elementary principal.

Nashville SC also provided the school with 300 backpacks full of supplies for the students.

 

