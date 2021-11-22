NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Men and women in Davidson County wanted for non-violent crimes, including failure to appear in court, will soon be given a special one-time opportunity toward a second chance.
Nashville’s justice system in partnership with area community leaders, is gearing up for a two-day Nashville Safe Surrender event to be held from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 2021 Herman St., in Nashville.
Non-violent persons who are ready to accept responsibility and come to the church on one of the two days will receive favorable consideration for surrendering and may be able to go home the same day. They will be able to speak with an attorney and appear before a judge, either from the Criminal or General Sessions courts, at the church. There are no religious requirements.
“It is very important that everyone understands this is a genuinely special one-time opportunity for wanted persons to stop looking over their shoulders and clear up outstanding arrest warrants,” Chief John Drake said in a news release.
Persons with questions about their wanted status or who want more information about the program can call 615-256-SAFE.
“I am proud to be able to extend a welcoming hand to persons coming to this church on Dec. 10 and 11 who want to make life better for themselves and their families,” said Rev. William Harris of Galilee Church, one of the community leaders who asked for a Nashville Safe Surrender program this year.
This one-time initiative is the product of weeks of planning that will ultimately turn the church into courtrooms and offices for attorneys and clerks. A number of community volunteers will be on hand both days. Persons surrendering will be processed using an on-site Sheriff’s mobile booking unit before appearing in one of the makeshift courtrooms.
In addition to Metro Police, members of the justice system participating in Nashville Safe Surrender include District Attorney General Glenn Funk, Criminal Court judges Steve Dozier, Angelita Dalton, Cheryl Blackburn, Mark Fishburn and Monte Watkins, General Sessions judges Lynda Jones, Diane Turner, Ana Escobar, Sam Coleman and John Aaron Holt, Sheriff Daron Hall, Public Defender Martesha Johnson and Criminal Court Clerk Howard Gentry. Juvenile Court representatives will also be available to address any child support services/Juvenile Court issues.
Nashville hosted a two-day Safe Surrender event in September 2015, which saw a total of 86 people come to Galilee Church to receive special consideration to begin resolving their outstanding criminal charges. Those 86 people were named in a total of 133 outstanding warrants.
Nashville hosted a four-day Safe Surrender event in conjunction with a nationwide effort advocated by U.S. Marshal’s Service in August 2007, during which 561 people peacefully and voluntarily surrendered at Galilee Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.