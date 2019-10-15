NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Volunteers from Nashville’s professional sports franchises spent their morning volunteering at Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee on Tuesday.
Members of the Tennessee Titans, Nashville Predators, Nashville Sounds and Nashville Soccer Club organizations worked to sort food at the facility, along with the team’s mascots.
More than 80 people were inside the warehouse helping to organize before the holiday season ramps up.
Second Harvest distributes to 490 nonprofits in 46 counties in Middle and West Tennessee. They provide food to soup kitchens, senior centers and youth enrichment programs.
“Not only can they help sort that food and the food that we do need for the holidays, but also share our mission to feed hungry people and work to solve hunger issues in our community,” said Second Harvest CEO Nancy Keil.
Click to learn how to volunteer at Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.