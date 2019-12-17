NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For the second year in a row, Nashville's "Music City Midnight" event will be featured on the national New Year's Eve broadcast for NBC.
Hosts Carson Daly and Julianne Hough will be in Times Square for NBC's "New Year's Eve 2020." The program will air from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. CST, including a 30 minute break for News4 tonight starting at 10 p.m. During the broadcast, Daly and Hough will toss to Keith Urban here in Nashville, who is hosting and performing at Music City Midnight at Bicentennial Mall.
CNN is also coming to Nashville for Music City Midnight. Don Lemon and Brooke Baldwin will count down the "Music Note Drop" for viewers in Central Time, live on air.
“We couldn’t be happier to have both CNN and NBC back this year,” said Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. President and CEO Butch Spyridon in a press release. “The event continues to grow and impress and is a great way to put an explanation mark on another stellar year. We will always work to shine the spotlight on Nashville.”
Music City Midnight is free to the public. This will be the fourth time in a row that Keith Urban is the headlining artist. The event will also feature CMA New Artist of the Year Ashley McBryde, as well as Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, The Struts, Amanda Shires, and many more. For a full list of performers, click here.
Bicentennial Mall will open for attendees starting at 4:00 p.m. The live music will begin with the Fisk Jubilee Singers.
The Nashville CVC estimates last year's Music City Midnight had as many as 200,000 people in attendance, shattering the previous record of 150,000, which was set in 2015.
