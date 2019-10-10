NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville is getting more expensive to live in by the year, but how does the cost of living compare to other cities across the country?
To some, it may come as no surprise at all, but the average person is spending $2,192.76 each month on the basic necessities needed to live in Nashville, according to a recent study by move.org.
The study ranked Nashville at No. 23 on a list of the top 75 major U.S. cities that pay the highest cost of living. That ranking showed that in 2019 it is more expensive to live in Nashville than Dallas, Baltimore and Atlanta.
What Nashvillians spend the most on is rent. The average cost or rent this year is $1,540.90 each month in Davidson County.
Something else residents are spending a lot of money on is food. On average, it costs a single person $291.13 each month in groceries and dining out. The study showed $132.60 is spent each month on gas, $70.45 on internet, and $157.68 on utilities.
By the time you factor those in, the average cost of living takes up more than 75% of what most people are bringing home. The median annual income in Nashville is $63,939.
Cities with the lowest cost of living include Memphis, Louisville, KY, and El Paso, TX, while New York, San Francisco and Boston are among the highest.
