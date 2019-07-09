A shocking traffic stop is caught on camera showing a Metro police officer throwing a driver against a car. It started as a traffic stop.

It happened at the Z-Mart on Dickerson Pike on July 3.

The Community Oversight Board has chosen to launch its own investigation and this will be the first case.

The video was strong enough for Metro police to temporarily strip the officer's powers.

The past several months have been about setting the ground rules for what the Community Oversight Board can do. They'll decide whether Officer Barrett Teague stepped out of line.

“Unfortunately, sometimes these incidents, they don’t have a scheduled time to happen and they occur when they occur," William Weeden, Executive Director for the Community Oversight Board said.

The board isn't six months old and they have their first case.

Weeden said they're still working to finalize their policies. Draft versions of those policies are how they're allowed to investigate this case.

"We want to be as thorough as we can and as fair as we can, but also timely," Weeden said.

The goal is to have a decision on cases within two months.

Typically, they'll gather evidence like surveillance video and take statements from witnesses and the officer involved.

The board will then decide whether the officer abused their powers.

Weeden worries a new state law may hurt what they can do.

“Having to get a subpoena and go before council and wait several days or so before we can serve a subpoena on a business or an individual, obviously, can slow an investigation down," Weeden said.

Right now, Metro police do not have to give the board access to things like the crime scene or evidence. The board and police department are in the middle of working on an agreement.