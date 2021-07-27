NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Swimmer Alex Walsh won a silver medal on Tuesday night.
Walsh placed second in the women's 200m individual medley on Tuesday night.
Medal secured. 👏Alex Walsh wins the silver medal in the 200m IM. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/utNlhv0v2C— Team USA (@TeamUSA) July 28, 2021
Kate Douglass, a fellow Virginia Cavaliers, took home a bronze medal in the same event.
2⃣medals, 1⃣ race!Alex Walsh🥈 and Kate Douglass🥉 take home silver AND bronze for @TeamUSA in the women's 200m IM! #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/YoL4nQmeJM— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 28, 2021
News 4 was with her family on Tuesday night as Walsh competed and will have their reaction on News 4 after the Olympics.
I’ve never been more nervous in my life.Alex Walsh family reaction as she wins the silver medal in the 200IM.HOLY COW!@HHAthletics @WSMV pic.twitter.com/QXmFzyEQxJ— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) July 28, 2021
Alright!Here with the Walsh family in Nashville ready to watch Alex rock the 200IM final in about 45 minutes!@HHAthletics @WSMV @Olympics pic.twitter.com/D4UhciQ2r2— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) July 28, 2021
Harpeth Hall hosted a little party at the school ahead of Walsh's race to cheer her on.
"You always here people talk about going to the Olympics for so many of us it's a dream so for these girls to see a dream come true its just awesome," Harpeth Hall Swim Coach Polly Linden said.
The Harpeth Hall School in Nashville holds an Olympic party for one of its 2020 graduates, Alex Walsh.
ALEX WALSH ’20 HAS WON SILVER IN THE 200M IM!!!! AMAZING!! #Olympics #OlympicSwimming #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/mvcFhtUGtR— Harpeth Hall School (@HarpethHall) July 28, 2021
