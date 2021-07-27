NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Swimmer Alex Walsh won a silver medal on Tuesday night.

Walsh placed second in the women's 200m individual medley on Tuesday night.

Medal secured. 👏Alex Walsh wins the silver medal in the 200m IM. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/utNlhv0v2C — Team USA (@TeamUSA) July 28, 2021

Kate Douglass, a fellow Virginia Cavaliers, took home a bronze medal in the same event.

2⃣medals, 1⃣ race!Alex Walsh🥈 and Kate Douglass🥉 take home silver AND bronze for @TeamUSA in the women's 200m IM! #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/YoL4nQmeJM — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 28, 2021

News 4 was with her family on Tuesday night as Walsh competed and will have their reaction on News 4 after the Olympics.

I’ve never been more nervous in my life.Alex Walsh family reaction as she wins the silver medal in the 200IM.HOLY COW!@HHAthletics @WSMV pic.twitter.com/QXmFzyEQxJ — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) July 28, 2021

Alright!Here with the Walsh family in Nashville ready to watch Alex rock the 200IM final in about 45 minutes!@HHAthletics @WSMV @Olympics pic.twitter.com/D4UhciQ2r2 — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) July 28, 2021

Harpeth Hall hosted a little party at the school ahead of Walsh's race to cheer her on.

"You always here people talk about going to the Olympics for so many of us it's a dream so for these girls to see a dream come true its just awesome," Harpeth Hall Swim Coach Polly Linden said.