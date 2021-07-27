NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Swimmer Alex Walsh competes for the gold on Tuesday night.
Walsh made it through the semifinals for the women's 200m individual medley. And she swims in the finals at 9:45 p.m.
Alex Walsh leads the way for @TeamUSA!She wins her heat to advance to the final in the 200m IM. #TokyoOlympics x @USASwimming📺: NBC💻: https://t.co/GFrdWbcFoO📱: NBC Sports App pic.twitter.com/qhhsJbsGLO— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 27, 2021
News 4 with her family on Tuesday night as they watch her compete and will have her reaction on News 4 after the Olympics.
Harpeth Hall hosted a little party at the school ahead of Walsh's race to cheer her on.
"You always here people talk about going to the Olympics for so many of us it's a dream so for these girls to see a dream come true its just awesome," Harpeth Hall Swim Coach Polly Linden said.
The Harpeth Hall School in Nashville holds an Olympic party for one of its 2020 graduates, Alex Walsh.
