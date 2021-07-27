NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Swimmer Alex Walsh competes for the gold on Tuesday night.

Walsh made it through the semifinals for the women's 200m individual medley. And she swims in the finals at 9:45 p.m.

Alex Walsh leads the way for @TeamUSA!She wins her heat to advance to the final in the 200m IM. #TokyoOlympics x @USASwimming📺: NBC💻: https://t.co/GFrdWbcFoO📱: NBC Sports App pic.twitter.com/qhhsJbsGLO — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 27, 2021

News 4 with her family on Tuesday night as they watch her compete and will have her reaction on News 4 after the Olympics.

Harpeth Hall hosted a little party at the school ahead of Walsh's race to cheer her on.

"You always here people talk about going to the Olympics for so many of us it's a dream so for these girls to see a dream come true its just awesome," Harpeth Hall Swim Coach Polly Linden said.