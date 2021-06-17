NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An East Nashville restaurant will be offering a free taco to anyone who gets the COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile clinic outside the restaurant on Friday.
A mobile clinic will be located outside Redheaded Stranger, located at 305 Arrington St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Complete Health Partners, a local healthcare provider owned and operated by a team of Nashville physicians, will over the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to anyone age 16 and up from a mobile vaccine trailer set up in the parking lot of the restaurant.
Walk-ups are welcome. Individuals can also register in advance online.
