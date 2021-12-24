NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - “Future space missions will take the next step yet and that is to begin to look for signs of actual life.”
Are we alone in the universe? These words have puzzled the curious mind since the dawn of time.
Now, thanks in part of a Vanderbilt professor of astrophysics, humanity’s dream may soon have an answer.
On Saturday, if conditions are right, space will have a new visitor. The James Webb Space Telescope seeks to answer the question: Is there life out there? And a research team from Nashville will play a pivotal role in the mission.
“We are your neighbors. We are your fellow Nashvillians and if we make these discoveries, they will be enormously important discoveries,” Dr. Kevin Stassum, Stevenson Professor of Astrophysics, said.
Stassun leads the team of researchers from Vanderbilt, Fisk and Tennessee State universities peering into deep space.
They will use the telescope to detect infrared light in the unseen corners of the universe.
“If that atmosphere has carbon dioxide in it or water vapor or ozone or methane, each of those different compounds will imprint itself on the light that we receive,” Stassum said.
Their goal? Examining 50 earth-like planets for signs that they are suitable for life.
“We know those other worlds are there, but now what we want to know is how potentially habitable are those worlds,” Stassum said.
Giving us all a moment to stop and think about those words: Are we alone?
“We’ll breathe a small sigh of relief if the thing doesn’t blow up on the way up,” Stassum said. “We don’t expect that to happen obviously, but that is literally just the beginning of the journey.”
Another small step toward definitively proving the answer to the age-old question.
The James Webb Space Telescope is scheduled to launch from French Guiana on Saturday. You can follow the mission on NASA’s website.
Our launch tomorrow at 7:20 am ET (12:20 UTC) is just the start of a million mile journey for #NASAWebb! Here's what's coming up: https://t.co/vb1QHpdcAJWatch the video below or explore our deployments tracker for more on how we'll #UnfoldTheUniverse: https://t.co/csUvJblKv2 pic.twitter.com/KWbBkm43qd— NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) December 24, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.