NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Rescue Mission handed out 350 winter coats on Tuesday to people looking to stay warm as the temperatures turn cold.
Macy’s and the nonprofit group Clothes for Souls donated the new coats. The two groups have donated more than 270,000 coats this season across the nation.
“It’s chilly and it’s going to get colder throughout the winter and to know that Nashville is coming together and providing a warm coat and socks for the men, it’s just an incredible statement. It says, ‘We care about you,’” organizers said.
The Clothes for Souls program also focuses on helping people in underprivileged communities get jobs.
