NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8, Nashville Public Library is adjusting the hours for curbside pickup at several branch locations.
The new operating hours for curbside pickup with be 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays and 2-5 p.m. on Sundays at these branch locations: Bellevue, Bordeaux, Green Hills, Hermitage, Madison, Southeast and Thompson Lane. Operating hours at the Main Library downtown is unchanged.
The Edmondson Pike branch will resume curbside operations beginning Monday, Sept. 21. Curbside pickup was suspended during facility repairs and floor replacement. If you have pending holds at this location, they will be available for pickup Sept. 21-Oct. 4. If you rerouted your holds from Edmondson Pike to Thompson Lane, they will be available at Thompson Lane until Sept. 17. If you would like to pick them up at Thompson Lane after Sept. 17, call the staff there by Sept. 16.
The Thompson Lane location will also continue curbside service after Sept. 21.
Click for information on how curbside pickup works.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.