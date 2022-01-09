NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased tickets in Nashville won $500,000 after Saturday night’s drawing, according to the Tennessee Lottery.
The lottery reported that someone purchased a Powerball ticket that matched four out of the five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. Because that player chose the Power Play feature and the Power Play number drawn was 10, the prize was decupled to $500,000. The winning ticket was sold at Sandy Market Discount Tobacco, 507 Donelson Pike.
A second ticket purchased at a Jackson matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000.
The current estimated Powerball jackpot is $27 million. The next drawing is Monday.
