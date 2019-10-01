NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The fee for parking illegally or overstaying a meter could more than double if one Metro Council member gets his way.
Colby Sledge, Metro Council District 17, proposed a plan at Tuesday night’s Council meeting that would raise the fine for a parking ticket from $11 to $25.
“[The current situation] is really just a game of roulette,” said Sledge. “If you can park there for eight hours, even if you get a ticket, if you get a ticket for $11 – you just paid $1 an hour. That’s a great deal.”
Sledge acknowledged the current $34 million budget hole in the city’s upcoming budget.
The hole emerged when the city’s plan to sell Nashville’s on-street metered parking program was put on hold by Mayor David Briley. Newly sworn-in Mayor John Cooper likely will not go through with the controversial plan.
"[Higher parking tickets] doesn't produce a ton of revenue, about $1 million, but what its designed to do is help turn over those parking spaces and potentially get us more money for better enforcement,” said Sledge. “We want to get people moving in and out of the spots a little bit more.”
Any new bill must pass three readings to go into effect. If it passes each of the readings, it will go into effect immediately.
