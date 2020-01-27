NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Free parking isn’t really free, not for the city anyway.
A Metro Councilman is raising concerns about Nashville’s outdated parking infrastructure and how much it’s costing the city.
A lot of Councilman Freddie O’Connell’s concern comes from a lack of enforcement, considering the city only has a handful of parking employees who get off around 4 p.m.
O’Connell worries people have become way too comfortable taking a gamble at the meter.
Finding a place to park usually isn’t worth the headache or the rates.
“We’re managing parking as a large American city at this point and we’re not modern about any of it,” said O’Connell.
Unless you snag a metered spot, a ticket will cost you $11.
“Eleven dollars is still frequently cheaper than surround garage rates,” said O’Connell.
According to O’Connell, there isn’t much enforcement for repeat offenders.
“We have the authority to boot those vehicles, but we actually, as Metro, do not possess any boots,” said O’Connell.
It sounds like a “Get out of jail free” card, but without an effective transit plan, thousands of people park downtown everyday and the small businesses are paying for it.
“They need those space to turn over,” said O’Connell. “They don’t want somebody who’s squatting there all day who is actually parking for a job.”
O’Connell said the city could certainly afford the help.
“There’s no question that we’ve left hundreds of thousands of potential revenue we should have been collecting that we were structured on to collect on the table just due to inattentiveness,” he said.
O’Connell said the parking privatization plan brought up last year is effectively dead. The council has asked for a fee study to be done in Los Angeles to come up with a comparable plan here.
