NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - New COVID-19 cases are threatening to make for another unpredictable school year at Metro Nashville Public School students returned to class on Monday after winter break.
With COVID cases spiking after the holidays and health officials warning of a rise in pediatric cases, many parents are wary of how the virus will impact schools.
“I think that this holiday season was really hard with the new variant,” Nashville mother Mindy Grimes said. “I’m just hopeful that it’ll clam down as quickly as it spiked, and they can stay in school.”
At the height of the pandemic, schools across the country often juggled between in-person learning and virtual options. Grimes is hoping for consistency.
“Our whole family is vaccinated. My children are lucky enough to be vaccinated, so I’m not scared,” Grimes said. “I just hope that there’s consistency for them, and for me.”
Mandana Azhbari has two children in Metro Schools. She’s watching carefully how the Omicron variant will impact students and teachers as they return to class. Just last week, the Tennessee Department of Health updated its COVID data showing a spike of 64 pediatric hospitalizations from COVID-19.
“I’m hoping the kids wash their hands constantly, parents help them and remind them every day how important it is to have a social life and to follow the CDC,” Azhbari said. “I just want it to be back to normal and all of us have to help each other.”
With the new strain of COVID-19, doctors are telling parents to be on the lookout for your child sneezing, coughing, and having a runny nose as Omicron is more like a respiratory infection.
