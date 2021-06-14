NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville Fire Department paramedic facing murder charges in Clarksville has resigned, the Nashville Fire Department confirmed on Monday.

Matthew Konen was arrested in May in connection to the deaths of his wife Rachel Konen and his father-in-law David Rogers inside a Clarksville home.

Konen officially resigned from inside the Montgomery County Jail on June 8. He has been held on a $950,000 bond since his arrest.

Clarksville Police said Konen killed his wife and father-in-law at a home on Westwood Drive on Jan. 20.

The Nashville Fire Department placed Konen on an alternate duty assignment where he would not be working with the public or responding to incidents when it learned of the murder investigation.