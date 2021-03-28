NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Office of Emergency Management’s Emergency Operation Center has been activated as emergency responders continue to make rescues from flooded areas after more than 7 inches of rain fell in Nashville.
Representatives from Nashville Office of Emergency Management, Mayor’s Office, Nashville Fire Department, Metro Nashville Department of Emergency Communications, NES, Metro Water Services, GIS Planning, Metro Nashville Police Department, Metro ITS and Piedmont Gas are working in the EOC to coordinate resources during the ongoing flood emergency.
Metro Nashville Davidson County remains under a National Weather Service Flash Flood Warning through at least 11 a.m. Sunday.
A Flash Flood Warning is issued when a flash flood is imminent or occurring. If you are in a flood prone area move immediately to high ground. A flash flood is a sudden violent flood that can take from minutes to hours to develop. It is also possible to experience a flash flood in areas not immediate receiving rain.
Motorists are urged not to drive through ponding water, just two feet of moving water can sweep a vehicle away. Motorists should also not drive around barricades on roads or emergency vehicles blocking roads or other areas.
As of Sunday, 3/28/2021 at 7:30 a.m.:
Nashville Fire Department
NFD Personnel and NFD Special Operation Swift Water Rescue Teams rescued at least 130 people from automobiles, apartments, and houses. Swift Water Rescue personnel continue to respond to emergency calls.
5101 Linbar Drive, Nashville, TN 37211:
NFD personnel responded to 5101 Linbar Drive for reports of a building collapse, however when crews around they did not find the building had collapsed. The structure was compromised due to a mudslide.
Multiple people at the location were unable to leave the building on their own due to the flooding in the area. NFD Boat 13 launched and personnel rescued at least 15 persons from that building.
NFD EMS Personnel transported 2 patients in non-critical condition.
470 Craighead Street, Nashville, TN 37204 “Camp Bow Wow”:
NFD personnel also responded to a call for help at Camp Bow Wow located at 470 Craighead to help rescue about 40 dogs at the location. A building nearby was designated as an area to evacuate the dogs to and they were safely transferred to the facility.
Nashville Office of Emergency Management:
OEM Swift Water Rescue Emergency Support Unit Members responded to at least 27 calls for service. Each response may have resulted in multiple rescues at one location.
OEM is working with the American Red Cross to help displaced provide shelter for displaced residents.
OEM Dispatch has responded to multiple calls to barricade flooded roads, water rescues and other support requests from emergency responders.
Metro Nashville Department of Emergency Communications (911):
Beginning midnight Saturday, March 27through 6 a.m. Sunday, March 28, the Metro Nashville Department of Emergency Communications has received:
2,429 “9-1-1” Calls (40% increase over the same period last week)
2,789 Non-Emergency Calls (34% increase over the same period last week)
Public Safety Telecommunicators are answering 9-1-1 calls in an average of 19 seconds during this weather event.
Due to increased call volume, callers reporting non-emergencies via 615-862-8600 may experience longer than usual hold times. Citizens are encouraged to report non-emergencies including flooded areas or storm damage not creating a risk to life, via Hub.Nashville.gov or the HubNashville smart phone app, which is available 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.
Metro Water Services:
Metro Nashville Davidson County has experienced wide-spread severe rain and flooding across the entirety of the region.
A number of the smaller creek basins had risen to moderate flood levels through the overnight, including Richland Creek, Browns Creek, and Seven Mile Creek. Those creeks have dropped significantly and are beginning to return to more normal flows.
Our larger creek basins, Mill Creek and Whites Creek have now crested, at levels above minor flood and moderate flood stages. The water level in those Creeks is dropping, will continue to drop as we enter the morning hours and the storm system has passed. Some of the water levels in the Mill Creek basin remain above flood levels, and still present dangers to roadways and homes along those waterways.
The Harpeth River has been significantly impacted by extensive rain that fell to the south of Metro in Williamson County. Projections from the National Weather Service still show that the Harpeth River may continue to rise for a period of time and remains at significant risk for continued danger to roadways and homes near the river and smaller tributaries to the river. Because of the sheer size of the Harpeth River basin, there is a massive amount of water that must make its way from smaller tributaries and rivers into the main stem of the Harpeth, so we will be watching the river to more accurately determine the flood potential for those vulnerable areas.
The Cumberland River is above Action Level along the entire reach of the river through the Metro Area and is projected to continue to rise and hold above flood levels over the next several days.
It is very important that everyone remain vigilant about staying out of water in roadways, and to be extremely cautious about entering flooded buildings. Every building that has been impacted by flood waters must be evaluated for flood damage by Metro Departments prior to initiating repairs.
Metro Nashville Public Works:
Public Works has had eight two-person crews out responding to multiple tree calls and high-water barricade requests throughout the night. The roads listed below have recently been barricaded due to high water. MPW crews will continue working to reopen roads as waters recede and will continue assisting OEM as necessary.
- Fairfield Ave at Lafayette St
- Trimble St from the dead end to Lincoln St
- North Hill Street at Lewis St
- Lewis St at Trimble St
- 10thAve N at Herman St
- Rosa Parks Blvd at Harrison
- Old Glenrose Ave
- Mashburn Ave at Glenrose Ave
- George L Davis at 11thAve N
- Hubbard St
- Chandler Rd
- Tulip Grove Rd from Leesa Ann Ln to Brookside Woods Dr
- Franklin Limestone Rd
- Old Harding Pk
- Morton Mill Rd
- Bransford Ave
- Illinois Ave & Delray Dr
- Currey Rd & Finley Dr
- Hogan Rd
- Franklin Pk Circle & Kelly Rd
- Newsome Station Rd
- South Harpeth Rd
- Culbertson Rd
- Bluff Rd
- Antioch Pk from McCall St to Harding Pl (Bridge)
- Antioch Pk & Blue Hole Rd
- Georgia Ave & Delray Dr
- Urbandale Ave & Delray Dr
- 8377 McCrory Lane (Mudslide)
- Blackman Rd & Overcrest Dr
- 492 Paragon Mills Road
- Blackman Rd & Whispering Hills Dr
- Temple Rd
- Wallace Rd at Humber St
- George E Horn at Hwy 70
NES:
NES crews continue to restore power to the Nashville area following storms this week. There are about 7,000 customers still without power, and the power poles broken during storms this week have been replaced. Our crews will continue to restore outages until all customers have power.
Anyone who encounters a downed wire should assume it is live, avoid it and call 911 immediately.
Customers experiencing outages should report them online at nespower.com, call (615) 234-0000 or text “OUT” to 637797.
