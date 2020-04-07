NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville nurse is aiding on the front lines at a hospital in New York.
Lisa Diaz left Nashville on Friday and drove to New York with her husband. She's a PRN and works as needed for TriStar Centennial Medical Center. She was furloughed in March.
Diaz knew she wanted to continue to help those in need.
“I just kind of sent my information to a few recruiters and I got some feedback and they were like we’re ready for you to go ASAP," said Diaz. "These patients are really sick. We’re getting two and three patients. We’re taking care of two and three patients at a time. Really sick patients.”
While the work is challenging and the days are long Diaz said she’s grateful.
“My grandmother was a nurse and on her death bed she asked that I go back to school to be a nurse. Six months later I was enrolled in nursing program. Here I am almost 41-years-old I know that I have to save someone. That’s what my calling is," Diaz said.
Lisa said she contracted to work at the hospital in New York until the end of May.
