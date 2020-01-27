NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville neighborhood is getting national attention for all the wrong reasons.
A zip code in north Nashville has a higher incarceration rate than anywhere else in the country, according to a study.
The zip code of 37208 includes parts of Germantown and north Nashville.
Now that the study is making the rounds, the people who love there feel the issue needs to be addressed.
The study by the Brookings Institute calls 37208 the area with the highest incarceration rate.
Council member Brandon Taylor said as soon as he heard the statistic, he knew he had to dig deeper.
“What they found is that individuals were in poverty, more or less, and those were some of the main reasons we led the incarceration rate,” said Taylor.
Taylor said the statistic is a little misleading because the study was completed a few years ago and only focused on people born between 1980 and 1986.
“I would love to see the data as of right now, today, of where the 37208 zip code is,” said Taylor.
Still, he said, it’s true and change is needed.
On Saturday he held a meeting to gather input from the community and going forward he plans to push for it.
“We want to build on education. We want to add more jobs. We want to add affordable housing,” said Taylor. “I always tell people that the symptom is the incarceration, but there’s other problems there that are true problems.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.