KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville native Brianna Mason was the first African-American to be crowned Miss Tennessee in the 81-year history of the competition.
Mason represented Greene County in the event Saturday evening.
The 23-year-old school teacher won a $15,000 scholarship.
Mason will be the only titleholder to represent Tennessee at the upcoming Miss America Scholarship competition, which will be televised on NBC.
Other Middle Tennesseans who placed in the competition were: Savannah Maddison, Miss Williamson County, Second Runner Up; and, Tally Bevis, Miss Music Row, Fourth Runner Up.
