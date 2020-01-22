NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville has been named to the top 10 list of fastest growing moving areas for 2019, according to the 10th annual Top Moving Destinations list published by Penske Truck Rentals.
Music City landed on the list for the first time at No. 9. Phoenix was ranked No. 1 for the first time, unseating Atlanta as the city seeing the most inbound truck rentals.
The top 10 cities of 2019:
- Phoenix
- Atlanta
- Tampa, FL
- Denver, CO
- Orlando, FL
- Charleston, SC
- Houston
- Raleigh, NC
- Nashville, TN
- Austin, TX
