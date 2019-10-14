NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The death of Metro Parks worker George Carpenter is one of 31 unsolved murders in 2019.
In 2019, Nashville has seen 57 murders with 26 cases being cleared, which means a suspect has been arrested.
In 2018 there were 88 murders in Nashville. Metro Police said the trend is inching downward.
Hank Dees feels pretty safe in his East Nashville neighborhood near the Shelby Park Golf Course when walking his dogs, but at the same time, he doesn’t take anything for granted.
“You have to be aware of what time you’re out at night,” said Dees. “Walking is not a bad thing, you just got to be aware.”
Carpenter was murdered one month ago as he left work at Shelby Park Golf Course. He was gunned down in the golf course’s parking lot.
Dees still takes precautions. He feels he can stack the numbers in his favor.
“If you don’t go out all hours of the night and find yourself along in the dark, your odds are not as good,” said Dees.
