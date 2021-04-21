NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville mother has been charged with first-degree murder after the death of her 3-year-old daughter last year, Metro Police announced on Wednesday.
Prestina Clark-Wilcox, 24, surrendered to police after a grand jury indictment charged her with first-degree murder in the drug-related death of Paris Clark-Wilcox last July.
The 3-year-old was found unresponsive and not breathing in her mother’s home in Antioch. The child was taken to a Smyrna hospital by Prestina Clark-Wilcox and her boyfriend. She was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
The medical examiner found that Paris died of acute fentanyl intoxication.
Police determined that Prestina Clark-Wilcox was addicted to illegal drugs. A small plastic bag containing a white rock that tested positive for cocaine was found in Prestina Clark-Wilcox’s bed when officers arrived to check the home after Paris’ death.
Police believe the child ingested her mother’s illegal drugs.
The indictment also charged Prestina Clark-Wilcox with aggravated child neglect and aggravated child endangerment.
Clark-Wilcox is being held on $250,000 bond.
