NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Every Tuesday afternoon, the "Shower Up" mobile showers pull up under the Jefferson Street bridge.

Paul Schmitz started the mobile non-profit four years ago. Volunteers provide showers for the homeless, a population he’s seen increase at this location since the March tornado and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“20 to 25 people has become 75 to 125 – depends on the week,” says Schmitz.

“We allow resident to recertify so they never pay more than 30% of their adjusted income,” says Jamie Berry with Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency. She says they work to keep people out of camps (like ones under the Jefferson Street bridge) and keep them in their 5,500 housing units across Nashville.

“In September, we had approximately 130 people facing eviction. We have been working with those residents ever since, setting up long term payments, allowing them time to pay off their balances.”

Since then, she says they’ve brought that number down to 30 people currently facing eviction.

Schmitz says thirty people is the number they see on a Tuesday when people come to their mobile showers - they’re used to half that.

“So, our activity increased by about 65% just trying to meet the need not only for showers, but for basic hygiene, hand washing, hand sanitizer, even masks,” explains Schmitz.

He says they’ve doubled their water usage and try to come to the Jefferson Street location three to four times a week to help the growing population.

Schmitz says as the weather gets colder, they may have to stop the showers for some time. But they will provide people with hats, hand warmers, and blankets to help them get through the cold months.