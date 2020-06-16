NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper tested negative for COVID-19 after testing as a precaution last week.
Cooper went to one of Nashville's Community Assessment Centers on Friday to get the test. He received the negative result on Tuesday.
The Community Assessment Centers in Davidson County are located at Nissan Stadium, Meharry Medical Center and the parking lot of the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Pike.
