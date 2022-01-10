NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper and health officials will address the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the county during a briefing on Monday afternoon.
On Friday, Metro Public Health Department released updated numbers.
Davidson County sits at a 12.1% positivity rate with about 20,000 active cases. Three weeks ago, that number was closer to 4,000 active cases.
Pediatric hospitalizations are on the rise in the state with the health department reporting nine children in the intensive care unit.
Dr. Alex Jahangir said 63% of Nashvillians are vaccinated and if they do catch COVID-19, they are experiencing mild symptoms.
